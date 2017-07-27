Haryana to have first solar-powered micro irrigation project

To ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers in the Swaran Jayanti Year (Golden Jubilee Celebration), Haryana government is executing a unique solar-powered micro irrigation pilot project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) in the state.

A spokesperson of Canal Area Development Authority (CADA) said that costing Rs 24.65 Crore, this would be the first of its kind project in the country, drawing energy from solar power and the grid, and would be connected to the nearest 11 kilowatt (KV) line through hotline to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said the foundation stone of this project had been laid by the Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar who would inaugurate the project in Gumthala Garhu Dera Fateh Singh village on July 30. With a view to ensuring water supply to every farm, CADA has established this pilot project on micro irrigation under the PMKSY in the state.

Haryana has no single full-time river in the state and two-thirds of the underground water is saline. While water consumption is increasing rapidly every year, the amount of available water is getting limited in the state, he added.

The spokesperson said that keeping in view the requirement of water in future, CM had directed CADA to prepare a pilot project. With this scheme, farmers would get fresh canal water for micro irrigation and this water could be utilised for drip and sprinkler irrigation system.

It will not only reduce water consumption but also help in achieving the goal of water availability to every farm. CADA will provide opportunities for maximum use of available irrigation facilities to the farmers, he added.

