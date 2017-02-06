Haryana to give opportunity for employees yet to clear SECT

In a bid to give adequate opportunity for employees who are yet to clear State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation and Applications (SETC), Haryana Government has decided to provide one last opportunity.

"Employees who were promoted to the post of Clerk from Class IV, but were yet to clear the State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation and Applications (SETC) will be given training by HARTRON, which would also conduct SETC exam in February, March and April" an official spokesman said.

The official also said it that no reversion would be made till April 30, 2017.

The Electronics and IT Department has been asked to organize training at Haryana Civil Secretariat and New Haryana Civil Secretariat, Sector-17, Chandigarh or at the office of HARTRON in Panchkula.

He reminded that as per the instructions issued on November 7, 2013, the type test was substituted with SETC as a part of service requirements for Clerks and Steno-typists who have been appointed through direct recruitment or promotion.

"Candidate have to qualify the SETC within the probation period of two years extended by one year in case of direct recruitment" the official said.

He said candidate appointed against the aforesaid categories of posts in Group-C would not be entitled to earn any increment in his or her pay scale till he or she qualifies the said test failing which the services of such employee would be dispensed with.

"Those who were promoted to the post of Clerk and Steno-typist should also qualify the (SETC) within the period of probation of one year extendable by one year failing which he or she would be reverted back" the official added.