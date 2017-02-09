The Haryana government has decided to constitute a Committee to formulate a State Level Training Programme on ‘Organic Farming’ for farmers’ of the state. The training programme will function in collaboration with Gurukul, Kurukshetra.

“Director General, Horticulture Arjun Singh Saini will be the Chairman of the Committee and Additional Director Agriculture (Extension) Suresh Gahlawat will be the Member Secretary” said the pokesperson of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

He also said that the Committee will decide the content of the training programmes as per its duration, time and frequency. It will also include experts, professionals and scientists.

The major issues committee can face are to get funding provision from Government of India and state government for various components of the training programmes like infrastructural development and assessment of existing facilities for training with Gurukul, Kurukshetra.



The other members of the Committee include Additional Director, Agriculture (SC), V S Raparia, Joint Director, Horticulture, Ranbir Singh, a representative of Director, Regional Centre of Organic Farming (RCOF), Panchkula, a representative of Vice Chancellor, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.