Haryana to establish govt college in every 10km: Ram Bilas Sharma

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that the state government would establish at least one government college within radius of every 10 kilometres in the state. The Higher Education Department has been directed to conduct mapping for this.

Sharma said that with a view to promote higher education, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stones of buildings of 21 government colleges, including colleges for women, in 13 districts on the occasion of Guru Ravidass Jayanti. These buildings, which would be constructed at a total cost of about Rs.276 Crore, would be made disabled-friendly.

This was for the first time in the state that the foundation stones of such a large number of colleges had been laid remotely at the same time from the same location using IT tools.

Ram Bilas Sharma said that the opening of these colleges would benefit students from all sections of society, including girls and marginalised sections and would prove to be a milestone in higher education.

He said that the Haryana government was preparing roadmap for all areas of education, such as elementary and primary school education and medical education.

With a view to make the youth employable after they complete their education, the government is imparting skill training under the Haryana Skill Development Mission and is also establishing a skill development university in district Palwal.

He said that the opening of a large number of government colleges for women would give a boost to the ambitious ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme.