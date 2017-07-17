Haryana to cover residents under PMSBY

Haryana government has decided to cover all the residents of the state under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), which provides accidental insurance coverage to the persons in the age group of 18 to 70 on death and disability.

An official spokesperson said that under the scheme, that is effective from June 1, all beneficiaries in the state would get an accidental cover of Rs two lakh and a notification to this effect has been issued by Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

He said that the annual insurance premium of Rs 12 would be reimbursed by the government to all the beneficiaries.

Persons in the age group of 18 to 70-years would be eligible to get Rs 12 from the state government in their Aadhaar seeded saving bank accounts. The beneficiaries who have enrolled themselves during the year, period from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017 will be entitled to get the reimbursement of premium, he added.

The scheme would also provide an insurance benefit of Rs two lakh for total and irrecoverable loss of both eyes or loss of use of both hands or feet or loss of sight of one eye and loss of use of hand or foot due to accident.

It will also provide insurance cover of Rs one lakh in case of total and irrecoverable loss of sight of one eye or loss of use of one hand or foot due to accident.

In the first instance the premium of Rs 12 per annum will be deducted from the account holder’s savings bank account through ‘auto debit’ facility in one installment on or before June 1 of each annual coverage period under the scheme which in turn will be reimbursed by the state by direct credit to the beneficiary account on receipt of information from bank.

The spokesperson further stated that the objective of the scheme would be an accident insurance scheme with one year cover, renewable from year to year offering accidental death and disability cover.

The scheme will be offered through Banks and administered through Public Sector General Insurance Companies (PSGICs) and other General Insurance Companies. The Adhaar seeded PMSBY saving bank account holders in the state who will give their consent to join or enable auto-debit, as per the above modality, will be enrolled into the scheme.

With the implementation of PMSBY the existing Rajiv Gandhi Parivar Bima Yojana (RGPBY) had been ceased from March 31, he added.