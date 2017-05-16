Haryana to come up with plastic parks

A Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) would each be established in Haryana, Plastic Park would be established over 75 acres in Panipat at a cost of Rs.1,500 Crore and Pharma Park would be established over 100 acres in Karnal.

This was announced by Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar, in acceptance of demands raised by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after he inaugurated hostels for boys and girls constructed at a cost of Rs.31.64 Crore in CIPET, Murthal, district Sonepat, on Monday evening.

He said that CIPET, Murthal would also be expanded and classes for BTech and MTech would also be started, along with vocational and diploma courses. CM also announced to give 10 acres for this purpose.

Ananth Kumar said that these institutions would help meet industry requirements for plastic engineers and technicians. As per a survey, 10 lakh plastic engineers and technicians are required in the country, whereas, less than two lakh such experts are available. As the technology is required in all sectors from agriculture to space exploration, these centres would help make the country self-sufficient in this field.

He also directed officers of Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed by Central and Haryana Governments for associating Saksham Yuva Yojana with CIPET.

He said that the Plastic Park to be established in Panipat would generate employment opportunities for 30,000 plastic engineers and technicians.

Pharma Park would be established in Karnal to make the country self-sufficient in terms of production of medicines, and would help reduce the cost of production by 30 per cent. The Central Government would provide all general facilities in the Pharma Park.

He said that 1,320 jan aushadhi centres had been established throughout the country as the initiative of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to provide free medicines to persons belonging to economically weaker sections. Haryana presently has 25 such centres, which would be increased to 100, he added.

He also lauded Haryana Government for the various schemes and policies being implemented for the welfare of the people.

The CM said as a result of the investor-friendly policies of the state government, Haryana ranks sixth in the country and first in north India in terms of ‘ease of doing business’.

In the last two years, 13,000 new industries have been established in Haryana, providing employment to 1.70 lakh youth.

As youth aged under 35 years comprise 65 per cent of the population of the State, efforts are being made for their skill development.

‘Haryana Kaushal Vikas Mission’ has been launched in the State, under which 69,000 youth were provided training in different fields in 2016-17, and target has been set to train 1.33 lakh youth in 2017-18.

A skill development university is also being established in district Palwal, he added.