Haryana to celebrate Vishwakarma Divas as Mazdoor Divas

Unlike nearly 80 countries of the world, the Haryana government has decided not to celebrate May 1 as Labour Day or International Workers' Day in future, rather the state would celebrate 'Mazdoor Divas' on the occasion of Vishwakarma Divas.

This was announced by Haryana Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

Saini said, "Lord Vishwakarma was the greatest engineer and he was who created Universe. Now onwards, in Haryana Mazdoor Divas to be celebrated on Vishwakarma Divas."

While the background of International Workers' Day is not good, so we would not celebrate it, he added.

The minister further stated that the state of Haryana has over 15 lakh labourers, out of which more than five lakh labourers are engaged with construction works.

The department would soon issue smart cards to its registered labourers so that they could avail the benefits while on the occasion of Vishwakarma Divas, 60,000 female labourers would be gifted sewing machines, he added.

Saini said that in case of accident, the financial assistance to a registered labourer has been hiked from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs.3 lakh while in case of death, Rs. five lakh is given as an assistance to the registered labourer. In case of natural death, registered labourer's family is now given Rs two lakh.

Divyang labourers registered with the department would get Rs 3,000 as monthly pension, he added.

Vishwakarma Divas is celebrated on the next day of Diwali. Workers or a professionals worship their machines, tools and instruments this day, they use to earn their bread and butter.

May Day is celebrated unofficially in around 80 countries as Labour Day and International Workers' Day to marks holiday for workers.