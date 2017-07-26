Haryana to appoint AEOs for improvement of sports

Haryana School Education Department has decided to conduct appointments of talented Assistant Education Officers (AEOs), Sports to improve the sports environment in all government schools.

While giving this information on Wednesday, Joint Secretary, School Education, Virender Singh said that the issue of appointment of AEO (Sports) had been engaging attention of the state government for quite some time, as the sports activities needed to be streamlined and taken to further higher levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

He said that AEOs (Sports) looks after the sports activities carried out in all Government Primary, Higher and Senior Secondary Schools from block level to district level. Besides this, they also organise state level tournaments, extra co-curricular activities such as celebration of Yoga day, Republic Day, Independence Day programmes and also accompany the team at national level tournaments.

To discharge all these duties and responsibilities, it had been observed that the officers were required to have managerial and administrative capacities, leadership qualities, overall understanding of the games. Any teacher associated with sports and well-grounded in the teaching work of sports, has required academic qualifications, fit to represent the department at various sports events could be banked on as a fit resource for the appointment, he added.

The applications have been invited for the appointment of AEOs (Sports) in all 22 districts by August 2. Their selection would not only be based on educational qualification, but also on their sports achievements.

Virender Singh said that those AEOs who were already working could also send their applications. The selection of AEOs would be done from regular government PGT Physical Education Teachers based on certain criteria, if the PGT Physical Education Teacher is not available then selection would be done from DPE.