Haryana government on Tuesday has set a target of imparting skill training to as many as 1,33,100 youth in the state during the year 2017-18 to make them employable by providing them training in modern trades and also generate maximum employment avenues.

A spokesperson of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department said that out of these, 50,000 youth would be imparted training by Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) while the remaining would be trained by different government departments.

He said that of the total 50,000 targeted youth by HSDM, 14,000 youth would be trained under the Centrally sponsored state-managed component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and 5,000 youth through Driver Training Schools.

The HSDM has listed 23 training providers which would impart training as per National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in agriculture, beauty and wellness, tele-communication, garment, textile, security, healthcare, automotive, retail, banking and financial services and insurance, logistics, electronics and plastic manufacturing, he added.

He further stated that under the smart gram initiative, skill training centre has been set up in Daula village (Sohna) of Gurugram district in which youth of five villages adopted by President of India is being imparted training. Apart from this, the Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University (Transit Campus) has been made functional from Gurugram.

Focusing on skill development, there is a proposal to set up Multi Skill Development Centre, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design (NID), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) and India International Skill Centre (IISC) in the state. Also, there is also a proposal to provide training to youth registered on the Saksham portal of the state government, he added.