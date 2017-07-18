Haryana recruits 1000 woman police employees: Khattar

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said on Tuesday that the state government had recruited 1,000 woman police employees and would shortly recruit 1,000 more female constables in the state. He urged the people to encourage their daughters to join the police force.



CM was addressing women from the Naraingarh Assembly constituency who called on him at his residence here. They had come to express their gratitude for sanctioning a women’s police station in Naraingarh sub- division and a government girls college for Badagarh village.



Reiterating the comitment of the state government to women’s safety and education, the CM said a number of steps had been taken in this direction. Women’s colleges are being established at a distance of every 20 kilometres to provide the facility of higher education for girls in the state.

Several steps have been taken to ensure the safety of women and girls. Women police stations have already been opened in every district and now the government has sanctioned such police stations in eight sub-divisions, including Naraingarh, he added.

Earlier, in case of any problem or incident of crime, women would hesitate to go to the police station to lodge a complaint, but now, they feel free to register their grievances at women’s police stations without any hesitation.