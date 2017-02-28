Haryana Police to appoint nodal officers from Northeast

Haryana Police chief B S Sandhu on Wednesday said nodal officers from the Northeast will be appointed at state police stations to help people from the region here.

Director General of Haryana Police Sandhu said this while announcing a reward of Rs.2 lakh to anyone providing clues related to the culprits behind the gang-rape of a woman from Sikkim in a moving car in Gurugram.

He said officers from the Northeast would be appointed, especially in Gurugram, on deputation basis.

The nodal officers would help the people from the Northeast region in a better manner as they will understand their language and culture, he said.

A Sikkimese woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men in a moving car on Sunday in Gurugram and thrown out on a road in Delhi.

The incident took place when she was returning from Delhi around 2 a.m. to her residence in Sector 17-C, Gurugram.

The woman had gone to Connaught Place to meet her friend on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old victim, in her statement to the police, said that as she neared her house, she was dragged into a Swift car by three men, who took turns to rape her and later dumped her in Delhi's Najafgarh area.

She later approached some passerby and told Delhi Police about the incident which alerted Gurugram police.

A case of rape was registered against three persons in Sector 18 police station. One of the accused was addressed as Deepak by others, police said.