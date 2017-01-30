Each Haryana village will soon have at least one tree grove consisting of indigenous plants including those bearing fruits.

A spokesman of the forests department said as part of Haryana’s gold jubilee celebrations, a scheme namely ‘Har Gaon Pedon Ki Chhaon’ (the shade of the trees in every village) will be implemented under which plantation of 100 indigenous plants will be undertaken in February and March this year.

The spokesman said the scheme was aimed at developing the roadside avenue of approach roads leading to and radiating from the districts, up to a distance of one kilometre.

He said that the department would undertake plantation of trees and shrubs having aesthetic value along such roads.

The spokesman said the plantation would be carried out on panchayat land in consultation with the village panchayats. The native tree species, including fruit-bearing plants would be preferred.

The spokesman said that a City Forest was also being developed at Murthal in district Sonepat, covering an area of 116 acres. As many as16,000 plants of 62 species would be planted in the forest.

The plantation would be carried out from February onwards. So far, 2,500 tall plants of different species such as Pipal, Neem, Jamun and Chukrasia have been planted in the area, he added.

Apart from this, it is being planned to carry out eco restoration of the Brahmsar wetland in village Thana, district Kurukshetra, besides developing the area as conservation reserve in view of potential of the water body to support an array of aquatic flora and fauna.

He said that work was also underway to renovate Morni Fort in district Panchkula and develop it as a heritage fort.