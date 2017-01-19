Haryana plans PPP polytechnics with industrial houses

In order to get techincal education students 'industry ready'and ensure 100 per cent placement, the Haryana government has decided to set up new polytechnics in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in collaboration with leading industrial houses.

An official spokesperson today said the move will give technical education a decisive push and bring the courses offered in perfect sync with the industry demand. A a new scheme is also being prepared for the meritorious but poor students desirous of getting education in private technical institutes of their choice.

Under the scheme, 50 per cent fees would be reimbursed by the state government while the remaining 50 per cent would be contributed by the institute under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed officers of the department to invite reputed industrial houses to run these polytechnics by forming societies.

While the state government would make available infrastructure and building, the polytechnics would be run by these societies. The chairman of the society would be from the industrial house and to ensure participation of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, chairmen of zila parishads concerned would be made members. Grant-in-aid would also be provided by the state government to these polytechnics as required.

As many as 13 new polytechnics are being constructed in the state out of which six would be run by the state government and the remaining would be managed by such societies.