Haryana plans aviation hub in Hisar

To put Haryana on the world aviation map, the state government has invited global “expression of interest” for
development of an integrated aviation hub in Hisar.
An official spokesman said that this hub would be developed through
private participation on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer
(DBFOT) basis.
He said this ambitious project will include passenger airport, fixed
base operation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, defense
manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing, aviation training centre,
aviation university, aerotropolis – commercial and aerotropolis –
residential.
The spokesman said these facilities would propel the economic growth
in the state in general and in the region in particular. He said that
the project is intended to be developed through Indian and overseas
companies either as a single entity or as a consortium for a period of
30 years.
The government owned available land measuring about 3,000 acres
adjoining the Hisar airfield has been earmarked for this project. The
suitable applicants will be short-listed who would be eligible for
participation in the bid stage, for awarding the project through an
open international competitive bidding process in accordance with the
prescribed procedure.
The applicant can be a Single Business Entity or a consortium, with a
maximum of two members in a consortium. The documents of Expression of
Interest could be downloaded from the department’s website, the
spokesman said.