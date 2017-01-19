Haryana plans aviation hub in Hisar

To put Haryana on the world aviation map, the state government has invited global “expression of interest” for

development of an integrated aviation hub in Hisar.

An official spokesman said that this hub would be developed through

private participation on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer

(DBFOT) basis.

He said this ambitious project will include passenger airport, fixed

base operation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), cargo, defense

manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing, aviation training centre,

aviation university, aerotropolis – commercial and aerotropolis –

residential.

The spokesman said these facilities would propel the economic growth

in the state in general and in the region in particular. He said that

the project is intended to be developed through Indian and overseas

companies either as a single entity or as a consortium for a period of

30 years.

The government owned available land measuring about 3,000 acres

adjoining the Hisar airfield has been earmarked for this project. The

suitable applicants will be short-listed who would be eligible for

participation in the bid stage, for awarding the project through an

open international competitive bidding process in accordance with the

prescribed procedure.

The applicant can be a Single Business Entity or a consortium, with a

maximum of two members in a consortium. The documents of Expression of

Interest could be downloaded from the department’s website, the

spokesman said.