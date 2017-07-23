Haryana mulls raising commission for ration depot holders

Haryana government is mulling over raising the commission of ration depot holders in the state. This was stated by the Haryana minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Karan Dev Kamboj, on Sunday.

The minister, who was in Fatehabad, said that the state government had earlier also raised the commission of ration depot holders. Also, the depot holders are given additional commission for adopting the online ration distribution system.

Despite this, if depot holders have any grievance, they are free to discuss the same instead of going on strike, he added. Kamboj said that the state government has introduced online ration distribution system to end corruption and make ration easily available to the consumers.

He said that to ensure complete transparency and elimination of corruption, the state government has taken another important initiative of creation of database of its residents.

After the implementation of database, the citizens would know various services being provided to them by the government and they would no longer have to visit different departments. Those who would fulfil eligibility conditions, the process of providing them services would automatically commence, he added.

The minister further stated that for instance, on attaining the age of 18 years, the process of making voter ID card would be started and on attaining 60-62 years, the benefit of social security pension would commence for the eligible beneficiaries. Similarly, the services like Aadhaar card would be provided to all residents at their doorsteps, he added.