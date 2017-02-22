Haryana makes solar power systems mandatory for private schools

The Haryana government has made it mandatory for all private schools to install solar systems to make them self-sufficient in the field of electricity, an official said on Thursday.

"A special grant at the rate of Rs 20,000 per kilowatt is being given to these schools for installing solar power plants," said a state government spokesman, adding this would be given on the first come first serve basis.

He said that during the summer vocations in the schools, in the month of June and July, the electricity to be generated from these solar power plants would be added to the grid, the record of which would be maintained through net metering.

"Schools would be required to pay the bill only for the electricity consumed in excess of the electricity generated by the power plants," he added.