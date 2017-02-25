Haryana labourers to get food at subsidised rate

Construction labourers in Haryana can now look forward to getting food at subsidised rates- breakfast for Rs.5 and full-course meal for Rs.10 per person.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Labour Department held to review plans of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board to start canteens under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) to provide food at affordable prices.

They will be provided wholesome food right at their work place, mobile vans would be deployed to make food available to the poor at labour chowks.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who presided over the meeting, issued directions that final touches should be given to the scheme within a month. Similar schemes run in other states were discussed and reviewed at the meeting to arrive at the best possible option.

The CM said initially the scheme would be started for one year and non-governmental organisations and social organisations would also be involved in its implementation.