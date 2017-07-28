Haryana implements Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana

Haryana government has implemented the Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana online to cover maximum beneficiaries under the scheme and also to provide them financial assistance well before the marriage. While stating this on Friday, a spokesman of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department said that now the applicant could submit his on-line application form 30 days before the date of marriage on website of the department www.haryanawelfareschemes.org by sitting at home or through Common Service Centres.

In case, the applicant face any problem or difficulty in filling on-line application form, he could contact the office of concerned Tehsil or District Welfare Officer and fill on-line application form free of cost, he added.

He said that under the scheme, a grant of Rs.51,000 is provided to widows of all categories and Rs.41,000 to the Scheduled Castes and Denotified Tribes families living below poverty line and widows, divorced, destitute women, orphan and destitute children.

Apart from this, a grant of Rs.31,000 is provided to sports woman of any caste and income and Rs.11,000 to the persons of all sections of society having agriculture land of less than 2.5 acres or annual income of less than Rs one lakh.