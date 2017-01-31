Haryana govt to hike wages by 14.29%

While fulfilling its promise to enhance the wages or honorarium of contractual or outsourced employees on the pattern of regular employees of the state government, under the Seventh Central Pay Commission, the Haryana government has decided to increase their wages or honorarium by 14.29 per cent with effect from January 1, 2017.

While stating this here on Tuesday, Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect thus making Haryana the first state to give such a benefit to its contractual or outsourced employees. Haryana was also the first state to give the benefit of Seventh Central Pay Commission to its employees, he added. He said that this decision would benefit over 71,000 contractual or outsourced employees to the tune of about Rs100 Crore per annum.

Capt Abhimanyu further said that under the part-I outsourcing policy, an unskilled person who was initially getting Rs 8,100 per month would now get Rs 9,258. Similarly, the semi skilled person would get Rs 10,286 instead of Rs 9,000. The monthly wages of skilled persons and highly skilled persons would be raised to Rs 11,429 and Rs 12,572 instead of earlier Rs 10,000 and Rs11,000 respectively. This hike would benefit about 7,215 employees to the tune of over Rs12.83 Crore per annum.