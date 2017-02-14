Haryana govt to construct ‘Pashu Phatak’ to tackle stray cattle menace

With a view to tackle the menace of stray cattle, the Haryana government has decided to constitute village-level committees under the chairmanship of Sarpanch concerned for construction and maintenance of ‘Pashu Phatak’ or ‘Gau Greh’.

While stating this here on Tuesday, a spokesman of the panchayats and rural development department, said that the gram panchayats would ensure construction and maintenance of ‘Pashu Phatak’ or ‘Gau Greh’ utilising their own resources as per the provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The committee would include as members Panch, Panch belonging to scheduled caste, any prominent person from the village and the Numberdar. The Gram Sachiv concerned would serve as member secretary.

He said the committee would function under the supervision of block development and panchayat officer and panchayat samiti. The committee concerned would prescribe the amount of fine to be levied on collection of the impounded animal.

Unclaimed cattle would be kept in the ‘Pashu Phatak’ or ‘Gau Greh’ and the upkeep of such animals would be done using the money recovered as fine or donations, he added.

A written communication to this effect has been sent to all deputy commissioners in the state to ensure construction of Pashu Phatak or Gau Greh in all villages within three months. They will also submit its report to the department, he added.