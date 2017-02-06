Haryana government cautions people against fraudsters

Following instances of entities, including companies fraudulently duping the people to give deposits or invest money in schemes floated by them promising high returns or other rewards in kind, Haryana government has cautioned the people against such companies.

While stating this here, a spokesperson of Haryana Finance and Credit Control Department said, "Either the promoters of such scheme are unable to fulfill their commitments or disappear with the money collected from the public, thus the people are often defrauded and in many cases, the process of imposing punishment or fraudulent activities takes considerable time before the promoters of such scheme are brought to justice".

He said that there are several statutes administered by the Centre and the state governments which regulate acceptance of money from public and prevent unscrupulous persons from committing fraud on the public.

These included the Chit Fund Act, 1982, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, the RBI Act, 1934, SSEBI Act, 1992, the Companies Act, 2013 and special legislations for the protection of interests of depositors.