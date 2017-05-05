Haryana government appoints registrars of 3 universities

The Haryana government on Friday appointed registrars of three universities in the state with immediate effect.



Sunil Gupta, Joint Director, Technical Education Department, was appointed the Registrar of Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University, Dudhola, Faridabad, an official spokesman said here.

Professor Bharti Sharma, Head of the Music Department, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, was appointed the Registrar of State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, he added.



Ritu Bajaj of Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Delhi, was appointed the Registrar, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat, relieving Kavita Chakravarty of the charge, said the spokesman.