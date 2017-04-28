Haryana gears up for improving drinking water, sewerage system

The Haryana government has decided to spend over Rs.738.12 crore on 1,121 new schemes for improving the drinking water supply in rural areas and sewerage and storm water drainage system in urban areas of the state during the year 2017-18.

The scheme wise allocation was decided in the meeting of Water Supply and Sewerage Board headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday.

A budget outlay of Rs 3,382.82 Crore has been approved for the Department for the year 2017-18 which is 27.4 per cent more as compared to previous year. CM directed the officers to make maximum use of funds allocated under the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB). For this, he asked them to fast track the process for getting the projects approved from NCRPB.

While laying stress on water conservation, Khattar directed the officers to make an action plan with the involvement of Public Health Engineering Department, Development and Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies and Health to keep a tab on the wastage of drinking water and its leakage.

Apart from this, he also directed them to spread awareness among the people at the village level to stop wastage of water with the assistance of youth enrolled under the ‘Saksham Yuva’ scheme of the state government.

It was informed in the meeting that a special campaign of water conservation and cleanliness was carried out in 21 districts of the state during the month of May, June and July. To achieve the targets, 154 teams comprising Block Resource Coordinators, Junior Engineers were made in the state.

Apart from this, the Development and Panchayats Department has also issued instructions regarding streamlining the installation of new submersible pumps or tube wells. It was also informed that the operation and maintenance of water supply schemes for 1,752 habitations consisting 3,498 tube wells has been handed over to gram Panchayats.