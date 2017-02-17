Haryana deputes IAS officers in view of Basant Melas, Jat agitation

The Haryana government has deputed senior IAS officers to guide and support the Deputy Commissioners in eight districts in view of Basant Melas and Jat agitation.

They have been asked to reach the respective district latest by the noon on Saturday and remain present there till the forenoon of February 20 to appropriately guide and support the Deputy Commissioners as per their needs and based on any input that might independently be received by them.

These IAS officers included Dhanpat Singh at Rohtak, P K Das at Jind, R R Jowel at Jhajjar and Anurag Rastogi at Hisar.

Similarly, Anand Mohan Sharan has been deputed in district Kaithal, Anil Malik at Sonipat, Shrikant Walgad at Bhiwani and A K Singh at Panipat.

The government has observed that even as some districts are nearing the holding of last of their Basant Melas for promotion of cashless transactions and disseminating information on all citizen services being extended by various Departments of the state government, the Deputy Commissioners are to focus on coordinating efforts to ensure that the ongoing dharnas remain peaceful.