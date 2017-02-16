Haryana decides scheme for augmentation of drinking water supply

The Haryana government has decided to implement a scheme for augmentation of drinking water supply in 84 villages, officials said on Thursday.

Spread across two blocks in Palwal district and one block in Faridabad district, the villages will get water through wells and tube wells.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved a financial assistance of Rs 185 Crore, as 85 per cent of the project cost of its implementation.

Minister of State for Public Health Engineering, Banwari Lal said that this project has been approved to tackle problem of salinity, excess fluoride and non availability of sufficient ground water in the villages.

He said that the project would be completed within a period of three years and would benefit the population of 4.70 lakh.

Apart from this, the prospective population of about 10.20 lakh persons in these villages would be benefited with safe drinking water, which would have a direct effect in improving the health of the people, leading to improvement in the socio-economic conditions and productivity.

He said the existing ground water was getting recharged from the perennial river Yamuna, yet due to over exploitation, the hydraulic line of sweet water was receding and the quality of water in many of the villages had deteriorated.