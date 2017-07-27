Haryana constitutes committee to mitigate litigations

To save money and time of government as well as its employees, the Haryana government has constituted a Litigation Mitigation Committee (LMC) for redressal of grievances of government employees.

A spokesperson of the School Education Department said that while Additional Director, Administration would be the Chairman of the committee, law officer and the chief accounts officer would be its member. At the present maximum time is being spent on the avoidable litigation. Moreover, in some cases the employees are compelled to approach the courts for addressal of their grievances and thus spending their money on this litigation.

Detailing the procedure for disposal of representations, he said that after receipt of any representation of government employees, the same would be examined in the concerned branch within two days. In case, any financial implication or the provisions of service rules framed by the Finance department are involved in a representation, the matter would be referred to Audit cell for their comments.

The Audit cell would examine the representation in details and return the file within two days. Similarly, if any, law point is involved in the representation of the government employees, the case would be referred to the Legal cell for its comments, he added. Thereafter, the case would be submitted to the committee for taking a final decision, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that if the committee finds that the case of government employees is covered under provisions of services rules or government instructions or policies, the committee would recommend the benefit to the government employees. However, if it is found that the case of the government employee is not covered under the provisions of the service rules or government instructions or policy an opportunity of personal hearing would be provided to the government employees. Thereafter, on the recommendations of the committee, speaking orders would be passed by the competent authority.

At present, many writ petitions are pending for adjudication before the high court or civil suits are pending before the civil court, all such matters would be examined in the same manners. If it is found that the employees are entitled to the benefit claimed by them in their litigation, the said benefit would be allowed. Even legal notice of employees would be examined in the same manner.