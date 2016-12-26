Haryana Congress to protest if hardships not mitigated by Dec 31

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Sunday said his party would protest in the Assembly if the hardships of people due to demonetisation are not mitigated by December 31.

"The Modi government in the name of demonetisation has worsened the plight of farmers, labourers, the poor and the youth. BJP will have to face the consequences of this decision," he said.

Congress would protest in the Assembly if the government cannot find solution to the problem of people standing in queues at banks by December 31, Tanwar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the note ban decision on November 8 had said there will be some "inconvenience" to people for the initial 50-day period.