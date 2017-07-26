Keeping in view the importance of Digital Literacy Programme to reap the benefits of demographics advantage and spread it to the rural masses, Haryana government has constituted committees at state and district level to plan strategies for effective implementation of "Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan" in the state.

An official spokesperson said that the committees would monitor and steer the implementation of the Digital Literacy Programme that aims, making one person in every family digitally literate and making six crore persons in rural areas.

The state level 9-member committee comprises Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Haryana as Chairman while eight other as members, including representatives from the Department of Elementary Education, Panchayati Raj, Social Welfare and Women and Child Development.

The other members of the said committee would be a State Implementing Agency, State Information Officer, Representative of CSC-SPV and one senior official of Join or Senior Secretary level from the IT Department.

It has also been informed that the committee, with the permission of the Chairman, may co-opt or invite such other persons as it deems appropriate, to participate in any of its meetings as special invitees.

The committee would recommend follow-up action on issues raised or problems faced by training centres and partners involved in the implementation of the scheme in the state. It would also take up any other issue connected with the implementation of the project in the state and would meet at least once in two months.

The District level committee, which has been constituted to oversee or monitor the implementation of the scheme at the block level, would be headed by Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned.

The committee would comprise as members representatives of Elementary Education and Women and Child Development Departments, State Implementing Agency (SIA) and of District IT Society, District Information Officer (DIO)-NIC, Block Development Officer and District Development Panchayat Officer. District Coordinator, CSC-SPV would serve as the Member Secretary.

The committee would oversee or monitor the implementation of the scheme at the ground level. It would also recommend follow-up action on issues raised or problems faced by training centre and partners involved in the implementation of the scheme at district or block level. It would also take up any other issue connected with the implementation of the project in the district or block. The District level committee would meet at least once per month.