Haryana CM to interact with people on Twitter, Facebook

Haryana is poised to become the first state to invite social media users to interact with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for faster and real-time redressal of grievances, officials said on Tuesday.



The Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta, who chaired a meeting on "Social Media Grievance Redressal Mechanism" at Panchkula on Tuesday, said Haryana would launch an integrated Social Media Grievances Tracker -- Twitter and Facebook on May 15.



"The online grievance redressal mechanism is being set up to identify, process and resolve all relevant short-term complaints sent by citizens to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) or the government through social media," Gupta said.



This, he said, would contribute towards improving various services being provided by different departments.



Suggestions received by CMO through e-mails could also be processed through the system to ensure proper follow-up by the departments concerned.



The tracker would provide a platform to the citizens to easily interact with the government, he added.



"Several state governments were using social media, but Haryana is the first one to use a technical platform to monitor all grievances received by the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle, Facebook and e-mail. This would help monitor and ensure quick redressal of grievances," he said.