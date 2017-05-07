Haryana CM sanctions Rs.15.96 crore for Faridabad and Palwal roads

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday accorded administrative approval amounting to over Rs.15.96 crore for construction and special repair of different roads in two districts of Palwal and Faridabad.

An official spokesman said that about Rs.3.60 crore had been approved for construction of road from Shekhpur to Uttar Pradesh Border in Palwal district. He said that Rs.2.97 crore had been approved for construction of road from Solra to Karol in Palwal.

In Faridabad district, he said that a sum of over Rs.5.26 crore had been approved for construction of road from Arawa Pantoon Bridge to Shajhanpur Khadar and more than Rs.7.73 crore had been approved for special repair by providing dual carriageway with cement concrete pavement on Delhi Mathura road to Tilpat and Tilpat to Surdas Samadhi.

Meanwhile, Haryana government has decided to construct a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) instead of Railway Underpass on Narwana Samain Road at level crossing number 139.

A spokesman of Public Works (Building and Roads) Department said that the CM Khattar has given its consent to a proposal of the department for the same. He said that chief minister has also accorded administrative approval of Rs.25 crore for construction of ROB.

He said that the department would also request the Railways to recheck Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) counts so that Railways could share the cost of proposed ROB. The TVU counts were very near to one lakh for qualifying on cost sharing basis during March 2015.

The CM had announced to construct Railway underpass on Narwana Samain Road. But as per the report it is not feasible to construct Railway Underpass at this location due to high water table. As per Railways record during March 2015, the TVUs at this location was 99,360.