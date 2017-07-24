Haryana CM Khattar opens knowledge park

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Monday that in a bid to facilitate entrepreneurs, applicants will get change of land use (CLU) permission within 30 days and if a person does not get it within this period on the 31st day it will be deemed CLU.

Khattar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Keystone Knowledge Park (KKP) at Nimoth village in Gurugram district. An MoU was signed between the Haryana Government and Keystone Knowledge Park for making available 10000 square feet area for eligible start-ups sponsored by the government. The HSIIDC MD Raja Shekhar Vundru signed the MoU on behalf of the Haryana Government, while the director of Mayar Group, Amit Sood, signed on behalf of KKP. KKP is offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. It is part of an integrated eco-system spread over 170 acres for promoting research and development and manufacturing activities such as aerospace, defence, pharma, agriculture, electronics, etc.

The CM said KKP will provide employment opportunities to about 8000 people. He said providing employment is the first priority of the state government. "After implementation of GST, the state will get revenue from the consumers. If the income of people increases, they will go for more purchases, which will earn revenue for the state in the form of GST. In this way, for increasing the income of the people, we have to generate employment avenues, for which industry and entrepreneurs are important," said Khattar.

He said for generating more employment, the state government has framed policies and implemented a number of schemes so that investors are attracted and they establish their units here.

Raja Shekhar Vundru said this technology hub is an outcome of the chief minister’s Singapore visit.