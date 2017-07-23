Haryana CM Hooda seeks simplification of GST rules

Terming the Goods and Service Tax (GST) introduced by Narendra Modi-led government at Centre as ‘Anti-Traders’, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday sought simplification of rules to redress the grievances of the trading community.

Addressing a gathering of traders here in Karnal city, assembly constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Hooda said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government fails to simplify the GST rules, ‘Vyapari Mahapanchayats’ (grand-gatherings of traders) would be organised in the state protesting against the BJP rule.

He also accused that by imposing high rates of the GST the ruling government has affected the agri and trade sector adversely.

Seeking exemption for cloth trade and equipments used in agriculture sector under GST, Hooda asked the government to implement 'One Nation, One Tax', even on products such as petrol, diesel and liquor.

A 12-point charter of demands was also raised at the gathering attended by the rice-millers, cloth traders and other retailers, comprising the demands including simplification of GST rules, provision for filing two returns in a year, exclusion of clothing from GST ambit, reverting of GST on agricultural tools and other taxes in the said sector, relaxations for traders and small scale industrialists, 'One Nation, One Tax' allowing changes in registration rules in different states, bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the GST and others demands.

Hooda also alleged that the new tax regime would also promote the ‘Inspector Raj’.

