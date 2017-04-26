Haryana CM announces launch of EBSW scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced the launch of the Electricity Bill Surcharge Waiver (EBSW) Scheme 2017 in the state.

Under this scheme, consumers whose electricity bills are outstanding and who have not been able to avail the benefit of the earlier Surcharge Waiver Scheme, are being given another opportunity to pay their outstanding electricity bill without surcharge, either lump-sum or in six equal bi-monthly installments alongwith current bills. Surcharge Waiver Scheme-2017 has been made applicable with immediate effect and it will remain in force till May 31. The scheme will be applicable to Domestic and Non-Domestic Consumers with connected load up to 2 KW in rural areas (connected or disconnected) and Domestic Consumers with connected load up to 2 KW in urban areas (disconnected only).

In 2016, the state government had come out with the Electricity Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme to bring the defaulting consumers to the mainstream and the results had been encouraging. However, because of the demonetisation, large number of consumers were not able to join the scheme. It is on the demand of such consumers that the Surcharge Waiver Scheme has been launched again.

Under this scheme, on payment of the principal amount either in lump sum or in installments, the surcharge amount of the consumer will be frozen. After payment of six bills in the first year, 40 per cent of the surcharge amount will be waived off, with the payment of another six bills in the second year, 30 per cent of the surcharge amount will be waived off and after payment of the bills in the third year, the remaining surcharge amount will also be waived off.

However, if the consumer at any time defaults in payment of three consecutive electricity bills after adoption of the scheme, the remaining surcharge amount will be revived. Consumers whose connections stand disconnected will be given a new connection after payment of the principal amount in lump sum or, as the case may be, the first installment.

There are cases in which the electricity connection in the name of forefathers was disconnected due to non-payment of the bill. In such cases, as per the existing instruction, the legal heirs are required to deposit the entire default amount for releasing new connection. Keeping in view the difficulties of such consumers, the scheme provides that such a member of the family will be eligible to get a new connection provided he pays his share of the defaulting amount (only principal amount) corresponding to his share in the property.

If a consumer is not satisfied with the decision of the Sub-Divisional Officer under the scheme, he may make an appeal to the concerned Executive Engineer for redressal of his grievances. This appeal will be decided by the Executive Engineer within three working days.

He further stated that the scheme will not only reduce the financial loss of the Nigams but would also help the consumers clear their names from the list of the defaulters. He also impressed upon the consumers to join the Scheme and help the State Government realise its goal of giving good quality electricity supply to all.