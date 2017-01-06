Haryana approves Rs.115 crore new schemes

The Haryana government has approved a Rs.115 crore new scheme known as “Accreditation of Government Polytechnics in the state under the Swarn Jyanti Scheme” for accreditation of all the 23 existing government polytechnics functioning from their own campuses. The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner in four years from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

While stating this on Friday, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that the accreditation of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is necessitated to ensure the quality, so that the output from the polytechnic system is effectively and immediately placed in the industry or market.

At present, there are 28 government polytechnics functioning in the state, out of which, five are being run with guest classes.

At present, none of the government polytechnic is having NBA or National Assessment and Accreditation Council's (NAAC) Accreditation. He said that while a sum of Rs.5 crore would be spent in 2016-17, Rs.40 crore each would be spent in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and Rs.30 crore in 2019-20.