Taking inspiration from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat promised providing free smart phone with one year calling and data to youths.

The poll soap includes nine promises, termed as commitments by the CM, and makes special focus of appeasing youths.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat released his ‘nine commitments’ for Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Saturday. Free smart phone, free coaching classes for SC/ST/OBC students, 33% job reservation for women in state services and unemployment allowance were the five commitments aimed to woo youths.

Chief Minister Rawat commits of providing a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 plus training to each jobless person and employment to one member of each family by 2020. Employing five ‘disaster friends’ in each village to help in effective disaster management. Connect every village with road, electricity and water in three year.

To increase the number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand three fold, provide ownership land right to unauthorized colony dwellers and creating new ministry for ex-servicemen are the other commitments made.

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat also released the data of announcements made by different Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand- in which he tops. Harish Rawat has made 3,823 announcements in his tenure, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made 1,917 and Major-General (Retd.) B.C Khanduri 617 announcements during the BJP rule in Uttarakhand.

The concept of commitments is new in Uttarakhand politics and Congress will be releasing its manifesto for Uttarakhand assembly elections separately soon.