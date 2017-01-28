Harish Rawat files nominations from Haridwar rural seat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat offering prayer to holy Ganga at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar on Friday (PHOTO: SNS)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat filed his nomination from Haridwar rural seat on Friday. This time Rawat is contesting from two seats- Kiccha and Haridwar rural- in state assembly elections.

Before filing his nomination Harish Rawat offered prayer at Daksh temple and performed Ganga Puja at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar on Friday. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister submitted nomination papers at Roshnabad, with a large number of his supporters participating in the procession.

Harish Rawat said, “The people of Uttarakhand should be confident that Congress is forming the next government in the hill state.”

Ignored State Congress general secretary Shilpi Arora filed her nomination as independent candidate from Kiccha assembly seat- to fight against Chief Minister Rawat- on Friday. Shilpi was not provided party ticket from Gadarpur assembly seat, and pained by ignoring her candidature the Congress leader has turned rebel.

With Harish Rawat, sitting Kiccha MLA Rajesh Shukla (BJP) and party rebel Shilpi Arora in fray, now a triangular contest prevail in Kiccha seat. Rawat faces Swami Yatiswaranand of BJP at the Haridwar rural seat.