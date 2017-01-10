Harish Rawat briefly hospitalised with neck pain

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was briefly admitted to a government hospital here on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness and neck pain, officials said.



The Chief Minister was discharged after a thorough check up by a team of doctors.



He then met Congress workers at his residence here.



Rawat said he was fighting fit for the upcoming polls in the state.



Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Surendra Kumar, said he was fine now.



Kumar said Rawat was to go to Delhi for discussions with the Congress party high command on ticket distribution.



The Chief Minister last year sustained a major neck and spinal injury in a chopper mishap.