Guv visits Embryo Transfer Technology lab at Palampur

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday visited Embryo Transfer Technology laboratory of Animal Husbandry department at Palampur, in district Kangra.

He asked the department to install exclusive sheds for breeding of desi cows at that place so that sturdy Red Sindhi, Sahiwal and Tharparkar could be reared in the state. He asked the Vice Chancellor of the HP Agriculture University, Ashok Sarial to impart practical training to students of the university in animal husbandry techniques of the embryo Transfer Technology for expertise in the new technology.

He directed the veterinary officers to make Embryo Transfer Technology available at grass root level to farmers of the state for the rapid improvement of livestock and increasing milk productivity with the use of the technology. He said 50 to 100 calves can be produced from a single cow in her life as compared to 5-10 calves normally.