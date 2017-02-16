Gurugram gets 10 new police stations

In view of the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation in Gurugram, the Haryana government has decided to set

up 10 new police stations in the city.

While stating this on Thursday, a spokesman of police department said chief minister Manohar Lal has accorded approval for creation of new police stations. A decision to this effect has been taken in view of the rapid urbanization and industrialization that has taken place in Gurugram, he added.

He said that these new police stations would be set up in New Colony, Gurugram; Shivaji Nagar; Sector-14; Sector-9A; Bajghera;Sector -50;Sector-53; City Sohna; Industrial Model Township, Sector-7, Manesar and Sector-37.

The spokesman said 11 police stations were already functional in Police Commissionerate, Gurugram including Sadar Gurugram, Sushantlok, Sector-56, City Gurugram, Sector-10, Sector-5, Palam Vihar, Civil Lines, Manesar, Kherki Daula and Sohna.