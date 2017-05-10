Gurpreet Singh Waraich resigns from AAP

Former convenor of AAP's Punjab unit Gurpreet Singh Waraich 'Guggi' on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, expressing displeasure over the process of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann's appointment as the new state unit chief.

He said the entire election process of appointing the new state chief was "fake and unfair" and said the party adopted a "pick and choose policy" while inviting members for the election to the post.

"...I'm resigning from the primary membership with a heavy heart. For Punjab, Punjabiyat whatever needs to be done, I will do that, but this party has deviated from its principles and it has become difficult for me to continue with this party," Ghuggi told reporters here.

The resignation came two days after the party appointed Mann as the new state chief of AAP at a meeting held in Delhi.

Ghuggi had then also questioned the "urgency" of the party leadership in appointing Mann and had asked under "what pressure" was the decision taken.

Waraich was made the state convenor in September 2016, replacing Sucha Singh Chhotepur who was sacked from the post on the charge of allegedly accepting money from a party volunteer.