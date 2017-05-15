Gurgaon Spa owner, his wife among 11 held for running sex rackets

Police here on Thursday raided two separate spa centres located in upscale areas from where sex rackets were being run and arrested a spa centre owner, his wife, a manager and eight women.



According to police, Sector 50 police station chief Surender Singh and his team raided the Golden Spa located in a mall on Sohna road, where two customers and three women were found in an objectionable situation. All five were arrested along with the spa's owner and his wife.



In another raid conducted by Sector 29 police station Vikash Kaushik and his team searched Alive Spa functioning in a mall on the Mehrauli-Gurugram road and arrested its manager and five women from there.



"All the accused have been arrested under Sections of the Suppression of Immoral Trafficking Act. They would be produced before the court on Friday," Police spokesman Ravinder Kumar said.