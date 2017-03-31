  1. Home
Gunmen loot Rs.4.92 lakh from Kashmir bank

    Srinagar

    May 3, 2017
Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

Militants looted Rs.4.92 lakh from a rural bank branch in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

Unidentified gunmen entered the Wahibug village branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (Regional Rural Bank) in Pulwama district and looted the money at gunpoint, police said.

On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen looted Rs.65,000 from another branch of the same bank in Kulgam district.

On Monday, militants killed seven people, including five policemen and two bank guards, when they attacked a cash van in Kulgam district.

