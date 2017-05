Two gunmen on Tuesday looted Rs 65,000 from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The gunmen entered a branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (Regional Rural Bank) in Kader village and looted the money at gunpoint, a police official said.

The robbery took place a day after militants killed five policemen and two bank employees in Kulgam's Pombai village.