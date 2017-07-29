Gudia gangrape: NCW member doubts fairness in police probe

A member of the National Commission for Women, Sushma Sahu, on Saturday lashed out at the Himachal Pradesh government for ‘doubtful probe’ into Gudia gangrape and murder case.

Sahu, who met the family of the victim girl in Kotkhai area in Shimla district on Friday, cast aspersions on the role of government, police and even doctors during the investigation into the case.

Talking to mediapersons here, she said it was unfortunate that chief minister, Virbhadra Singh’s wife, Pratibha Singh had met the victim girl’s family to give a help of Rs.25,000, while "asking them not to ask for CBI probe" as the state police was already investigating it.

She said there were so many missing links in the investigation done by the HP Police and even the family members of the victim say the crime was not committed at the spot where the body was found. “The sister and the father of the victim have told me that the body of the girl was fresh. There were red marks on her neck and clothes were scattered in an organised manner,” she said.

“There was no sign of struggle on victim’s body as per the details shared by the family,” she said.

The NCW member said the police investigation that the girl was killed between 4 pm and 5 pm on 4 July was not convincing. “How the post mortem of the girl has revealed that she had eaten rice, two hours back, if her body was found on 6 July?,” she questioned.

Sahu said the killing of one of the accused, Suraj in Police custody in Kotkhai also raised various questions on the intentions of the government on fair probe. “Why the two accused were lodged in the same cell in the Police station. What were the cops doing at that time?” she asked.

The NCW member said the suspension of the staff in Police station after the killing of Suraj was just an eye wash.

She asked the chief minister as to how the pictures of some youths were uploaded on his facebook account and later deleted. She criticised the state government for naming the upgraded school nearest to the victims village after her name and later withdrawing the notification. "It is a crime to disclose the identity of the rape victim," she said.