The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches in forest area in Kotkhai of Shimla district to find clues and ascertain the crime scene in Gudia gangrape and murder case.

Sources said that the forensic report had revealed the Class X student had died on 4 July, the day she had gone missing while returning home from school.

The report is likely to provide crucial evidence in the case as other evidence in the case might have destroyed by the accused.

The CBI officials had visited the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Junga and had sent the DNA samples of the victim and the accused of re-examination. Meanwhile, the FSL officials have prepared their report in the case and it is likely to be presented before the court soon.

Sources said the CBI officials questioned locals if they had seen the victim on 4 July after she went missing or any other suspicious activity in the forest.

The 16-year-old girl had left the school along with some of her friends who dispersed near a shop while she went alone to her residence as her brother had stayed back in the school due sports tournament.

The CBI officials have questioned students and teachers of Gudia’s school and are trying to establish facts in the case.

Interestingly, some labourers were working in the forest area from where the victim used to pass hadn’t seen the girl on the day between 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This had led to CBI officials to believe that she might have gangraped and murdered in some house and later her body was dumped in the forest. The role of priest of local temple located near the crime spot is also being examined.

The girl’s relatives are also alleging the role of the priest, Subhash Singh Bisht who was arrested by the police and also used to work as labourer in case as he had tried to mislead them on 5 July.

“The path from where Gudia was last seen walking towards her residence through the forest was also thoroughly examined. It was also being ascertained if the crime had been committed in the forest or at some other place as the spot where her body was found was visible to all,” sources said, adding her relatives had searched the forest area on 4 July and 5 July but they didn’t find her body.

The CBI officials also questioned a local apple orchardist where the arrested accused used to work and he had reportedly told the officials that the accused were being falsely framed.

It is worthwhile to mention here that HP Police had arrested six accused in the case and one of them, Suraj, a Nepalese national was killed in police custody. CBI had taken the five accused into custody and all the accused had been sent to judicial custody as CBI had completed their interrogation in the case.

16-year-old Gudia had gone missing after school hours on 4 July. Her body was recovered from the woods on 6 July, with an autopsy report revealing that she was gang-raped and strangulated to death later.