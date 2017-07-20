The state government on late Wednesday evening shifted three Police officers in Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Gudia gangrape and murder case.

As per a notification, the government transferred the Inspector General of Police, (south) Zahur H Zaidi who was heading the SIT, as IG, Welfare and Administration at Police Headquarters here, and District Police chief, Shimla, DW Negi as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau.

District Police Chief, Sirmaur, Soumya Sambasivan has been posted as SP, Shimla. SP, Kinnaur, Rohit Malpani replaces her in Sirmaur.

Sambasivan who was earlier holding the charge of SP, Sirmaur on Thursday assumed charge and appealed to the general public remain calm during protests.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, IGP, Central range, Mandi has been charge of Shimla in place of Zaidi.

Another member of SIT, Additional SP, Shimla Bhajan Negi has also been posted at Police Headquarters.