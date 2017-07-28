Gudia Gangrape: CBI trying to establish crime's sequence of events

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reportedly got some vital clues from the forensic report to unravel the brutal gangrape and murder case of 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh earlier this month.

Sources said the CBI team has gathered the forensic evidence collected from the place, where Gudia’s body and clothes were found.

Sources said the CBI, which earlier questioned the accused, is now examining their call records to verify the claims made during interrogation.

“The CBI officials are trying to establish the exact sequence of crime which could throw light on missing links in the case, especially the crime spot,” sources added.

The CBI team has already searched Kotkhai Police Station where one of the accused, a Nepalese national, Suraj was allegedly killed inside police custody by another accused in the case, to get some clues.

The police station was ransacked by angry locals who were already apprehensive about the probe in the case. The police station was shifted to Gumma Police Post pending renovation of the infrastructure.

A local court on Thursday had sent four accused in the Gudia gangrape and murder case to judicial custody for 14 days, as CBI did not seek their remand.

The four accused, Rajender Singh alias Raju, Subhash Singh Bisht (42), Lokjan alias Chhotu (19) and Deepak (38) were first taken to the Civil Hospital for medical check up.

Another accused in the case, Ashish Chauhan was produced before a local court on Wednesday and he had also been sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

The 16-year-old girl form Kotkhai had gone missing after school hours on 4 July.

Her body was recovered from the woods on 6 July, with an autopsy report revealing that she was gang-raped and strangulated to death later. The Police had made six arrests into the case. The people were however, dissatisfied with the state Police probe and had carried out massive protests in Shimla district alleging that the Police were sheltering some influential people in the crime. Under public pressure, the government had to refer the case to CBI, while moving the court for expeditious hand-over of investigation.