Cornered by a public outburst that forced the state government refer the Gudia gangrape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Congress government on Saturday came for questioning by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) as well.

“There has been some carelessness somewhere on the part of Police that has led to the public protests. She was our daughter and we are with the family. The state government must clear the doubts in the minds of public about Police investigation,” held PCC chief, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Talking to mediapersons, Sukhu took strong objection to a post on Chief Minister’s Facebook account wherein some pictures (of youths) in connection with the gangrape case were uploaded and were later withdrawn, causing much confusion.

“The Congress party opposes this and demands action against the defaulters,” he said, stressing again that the party would take up with the government to look into the carelessness on the part of Police.

Sukhu, however, was quick to add that the Congress government had referred the matter to CBI on public demand.

The PCC chief asked the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former BJP chief minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal and state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti to desist from politicising the sensitive issue. “They are adding fuel to fire and are projecting as if the government is involved in the crime,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that 16-year-old Gudia from Shimla district had gone missing on 4 July when she did not return from her school that was 13 kilometres away. On 6 July, her body was body was found in the woods and her autopsy report revealed that she was gangraped and later strangulated to death.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government had arrested six persons earlier this week in connection with the case, who are in Police custody.