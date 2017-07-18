GST: 'SAD' to seek exemption for SGPC's 'Langar'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said party leaders would meet Union finance minister Arun Jaitley soon and request for exemption to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) fSGPC goods and services tax (GST) on ‘Langar’ (community kitchen) purchases.

In a statement here, the SAD president said party's members of Parliament (MPs) and member of legislative Assembly (MLAs) will meet the Union minister for the purpose.

Badal said even a fifty per cent exemption from GST to the SGPC will give it substantial relief as it purchases ‘desi ghee’, sugar, dry milk and pulses to the tune of Rs 75 Crore annually.

Forfeiture of the state share would halve the GST of Rs 10 Crore which is likely to be applicable on SGPC if it does not get any exemption, he added