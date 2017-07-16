GST: Panchayats to pay for leasing out land, oppose the move

It is not only the small scale industries or the traders those are facing heat of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, in fact the Gram Panchayats (village councils) or the farmers earning over Rs 20 lakh annually by 'leasing out' the land will also have to pay the tax.

Following the move, now the panchayats in Haryana are up in arms against bringing their revenue under the GST ambit.

Talking to The Statesman, Haryana additional excise and taxation commissioner (ETC), legal, RBS Tewatia said that any individual or the organisation whose aggregate turnover exceeds the threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh, is required to register under the GST and the same is applicable on everybody.

The official, however, said that there was a little possibility that there would be such farmers whose turnover by leasing out the land exceed the prescribed monetary limit, but certain gram panchayats might be there having income over Rs 20 lakh per year.

In that case, they have to register under the GST and would have to pay 18 per cent of the total revenue collected by leasing out the panchayat land, Tewatia added.

Sarpanch (head) of Munak village in Karnal, Hawa Singh Sharma, said this is totally unfair. "Our panchayat leases out nearly 200 acres and under the GST rules now, the panchayat has to pay over Rs 12 lakh per year, which a huge loss to the panchayat," he said.

The head of another such village Panchayat, Kohad, in the district, which leases out around 200 acres of land, Sherpal said as several lakhs of rupees from the panchayat earnings would now go the government due to the GST, developmental works in the villages will be hit.

The president of Block Gharaunda Sarpanches' Association, Pawan Singh, told The Statesman that bringing revenue of panchayats under the ambit of GST will be opposed. "This is not fair as the government claims to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions. We will take up the issue with the local MLAs and others in the state government," he said.

In Gharaunda Block of Karnal alone, there are many panchayats, which lease out over 100 acres of land annually and now they have to pay several lakh rupees as GST.

As per the Department of Development and Panchayats, over 1.42 lakh acres of land is leased out by panchayats in Haryana every year, earning over Rs 200 Crore as revenue to the villages. Several of such panchayats will come under the ambit of GST if they exceed the turnover limit of Rs 20 lakh.